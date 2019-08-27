All Things Legal - UIF

27 August 2019 9:17 PM

The UIF was set up to provide relief to employees who are between jobs and women who are on maternity leave (in this case, neither are applicable). If you do qualify, the UIF will pay unemployment benefits, illness benefits, and death benefits.



Teboho Maruping | Uif Commissioner at Department Of Labour |



Email:teboho.maruping@labour.gov.za