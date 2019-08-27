The Aubrey Masango Show

Immigration 101


New guest: Candice Magen, Owner: Relocation on line: | Business Development Executive of Secure FX | Co-founder: Retire2SA

Has specialized in immigration and emigration for over 10 years.

All Things Legal - UIF

27 August 2019 9:17 PM
Demerit system could force you to pay e-tolls

26 August 2019 10:37 PM
Gavin Watson, killed in a car crash on Monday morning - his abrupt death is a major setback to investigations into the extent of Bosasa's role in the state capture scandal.

26 August 2019 10:16 PM
ENT (Ear, Nose ad Throat) Infections

26 August 2019 9:16 PM
South Africans Doing Great Things - Sucessful winter initiation season in Langa

23 August 2019 11:25 PM
Keeping Up With The Xhosaz

23 August 2019 10:06 PM
Tech Bite: Facial recognition: ten reasons you should be worried about the technology

23 August 2019 9:08 PM
Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission

22 August 2019 11:11 PM
How well do we communicate with our kids?

22 August 2019 9:06 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA
If implemented, the act will put into motion measures to address the high non-compliance rate with the law, giving powers to the labour minister to regulate sector targets.
Makhura: NHI is the answer to revolutionise public health
Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the NHI fund would ensure the rich and poor have equal access to health
SANDF able to defend the country despite ‘lack of funding’
Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said budget constraints mean the SANDF can’t afford to install essential technology or put the required number of boots on the ground to guard the country’s borders.
