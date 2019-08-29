The new ‘Generation-T’ Revolution: The hidden 'T' in LGBTQIA is not hiding anymore.
A new gender norm and sexual identity fluidity takes over, thanks to the internet, where young and old have begun to boldly, bravely, and unapologetically begun to share their pre | post gender re-assignment transition stories and surgeries with the world.
For a personal and professional perspective Aubrey Masango is joined by Theo Rossouw, ("FTM"), and Dr. Anastacia Tomson, (“MTF"), doctor, author, and activist in the field of LGBTQIA rights.
‘Generation-T’ Revolution
