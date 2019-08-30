Matt Brown launched his first business when he was 20 years old.
Since then, he has gone on to build eight more companies, including Digital Kungfu (winner of the 2019 Best Tech Startup Award at Africa Tech Week), a purpose-built storytelling production business and lead generator that works with technology clients across four continents.
The Matt Brown Show is a global media platform that has a loyal audience in over 100 countries, with over 1 million downloads (#1 in Management & Marketing on 13 different occasions) and is distributed on Amazon Prime USA and UK.
Twitter: @mattbrownza
Facebook: The Matt Brown Show
Website:https://mattbrownshow.com/
Entrepreneurship with Matt Brown
