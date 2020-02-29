The Science of getting rich - Discovering the Genius within you (Part 2)

Guest: Stanley Beckett and Marie Ruzicka
Dr. Kopano Matlwa Mabaso | Author & Public Health Professional | Executive Director: Grow GreatLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr.Tshilidzi Nenzhelele | Deputy Chairperson: Fombe Leadership FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mbuso Khoza, Founder of Value of Culture, musician, historian and heritage enthusiast
Guest: Dr. Graham Alexander - Health24 Eating Disorders Expert, Clinical
psychologist in private practice
Guest: Stanley BeckettLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Barbra d’Engle, Astrologer continuing the discussion behind the art, mysteries and mythologies of astrology, numerology and Tarot - tonight, delving into the weird and wonderful world of Tarot + taking your calls for on air readings.
Get a free copy of Barbra’s eBook “Stress and the Zodiac Signs” and her booking details by sending an SMS with your email address to 53490 (standard SMS rates apply) or send an email to info@imyour.guru
www.imyour.guru
Guests: Gerald Mwandiambira ("Mr G") - Acting CEO for the South African Savings
Institute Wealth Manager and Personal Finance Expert
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick Parliamentary correspondent
Prof Andre Roux - Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business
School
Guest: Tanja Lategan - CEO of digital transformation consultancy Enlight StrategicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mandla L. Isaacs - Political Economist and Managing Director of Zehuti
Advisory
Guest: Claire Thomson - Head of Family law and CEO of Witz Incorporated
Attorneys