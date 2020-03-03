South Africa in recession

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SA in recession
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maudi Lentsoane - Md at Lehumo Capital
Today at 07:20
Lotto funds meant for school toilets flushed away?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative Journalist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Keeping parolees in check
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Lukas Muntingh - Project head of Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC
Jacquline Hoorn - Western Cape Area Manager at Nicro (National Institute For Crime Prevention And The Reintegration Of Offenders)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Recession
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nicky Weimar - Chief Economist at Nedbank
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 09:50
Impact of the Recession with Bonang Mohale Chairperson of Bidvest
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Craig Gradige from Gradige Mahura Investments
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
CEO's Paying It Forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Science and Tech: Your business could benefit from a mobile app –
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Hector Beyers - CEO of Codehesion
Today at 11:32
MUSIC: Don Vino and Sounds of Brass headline at CTIJF in March
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Don Vino Prins
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury-What is a strategic moment?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 20:10
News focus: Lamola summons high ranking official to address flaws of the Parole system
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Ronald Lamola
Today at 21:05
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Help music project continue providing a safe learning space after pupil's murder The Hout Bay Music Project tragically lost another of its pupils when 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse was found murdered last week. 3 March 2020 5:39 PM
Is system biased against cross-cultural adoption and why no 'reliable' stats? Pippa Hudson hosts an in-depth discussion on the proposed amendments to the laws governing adoption in South Africa. 3 March 2020 4:20 PM
[Listen at 5:05 pm] John Maytham and Judge Cameron on how prisons are failing SA Yet another young child has been murdered, allegedly by somebody out on parole. Listen to John Matham at just after five. 3 March 2020 2:45 PM
View all Local
W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately. 3 March 2020 11:28 AM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
At least the private sector honours agreements! – Cosatu takes a swipe at Govt Government is just ticking boxes to say they consulted, but they did not, says Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali. 3 March 2020 9:33 AM
View all Politics
White collar crime declines to levels last seen in 2011 - but it's not all good The percentage white collar crime in the private sector has declined to levels last seen in 2011. But it's not all good news. 3 March 2020 7:49 PM
SA bank misses earnings target One of South Africa's largest banks has missed its earnings target due to recession-like conditions. 3 March 2020 7:20 PM
It's official - recession again - what now? When the economy is hit by contraction for two consecutive quarters, that's recession. 3 March 2020 6:34 PM
View all Business
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates. 2 March 2020 3:12 PM
How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula Elze-Mari Roux (Dept of Business Management) explains the new approach to calculating how much you should save towards retirement. 2 March 2020 2:26 PM
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown Factory closures and a drop in motor traffic have seemingly caused a sustained drop in noxious nitrogen dioxide (NO2). 2 March 2020 10:14 AM
SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 29 February 2020 12:10 PM
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free' Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai. 28 February 2020 11:58 AM
View all World
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
South Africa in recession

South Africa in recession

South Africa has fallen into its second recession in two years as severe rolling power blackouts frustrate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attempt to revive growth. 
 The economy contracted 1.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to official statistics released on Tuesday, far outpacing analyst forecasts of a 0.2 per cent decline.

Guest: Sifiso Skenjana | IQ Business Chief Economist



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Man Torque”: Men and sexual identity within the LGBTIQ+ community

3 March 2020 11:56 PM

Bruce Little | Content lead, Health journalist and Editor at HealthInsite and Thami Dish | The Feather Awards SA | LGBTIQ Activis

Legal Corner: Mental health law

3 March 2020 9:48 PM

Doron Block | Advocate of the High Court of South Africa, Member of the Johannesburg Society of Advocate

Refugee Crisis in Cape Town

2 March 2020 10:39 PM

Loren Landau | Senior Researcher with the African Centre for Migration & Society at Wits University

Zuma allies looking to unseat CR

2 March 2020 10:31 PM

Ongama Mtimka

Medical Matters - The future of Medicine

2 March 2020 10:31 PM

Guest: Dr Tamara Pheiffer, Award winning leader in Africa for Medical Futurism.

Profile Interview - Dr. Kopano Matlwa Mabaso

29 February 2020 1:29 AM

Dr. Kopano Matlwa Mabaso | Author & Public Health Professional | Executive Director: Grow Great 

South Africans Doing Great Things: Dr. Tshilidzi Nenzhelele,

28 February 2020 11:12 PM

Dr.Tshilidzi Nenzhelele | Deputy Chairperson: Fombe Leadership Foundation

'Isandlwana' Lecture

27 February 2020 11:28 PM

Guest: Mbuso Khoza, Founder of Value of Culture, musician, historian and heritage enthusiast

 

Its all in the mind: Psychology Matters

27 February 2020 10:16 PM

Guest: Dr. Graham Alexander - Health24 Eating Disorders Expert, Clinical
psychologist in private practice

Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system

Politics Opinion

South Africa’s economy slips into recession yet again

Business

Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival

Opinion Local Lifestyle

Biden wins 7 states on Super Tuesday, Sanders takes 2 - network projections

4 March 2020 5:23 AM

Sanders wins Democratic primary in Colorado: US networks

4 March 2020 5:10 AM

Eskom will not fail - Ramaphosa

3 March 2020 7:54 PM

