Weird and Wonderful - Teaching Nia dance arts, healing arts and yoga

Princess Motloung | Nia Teacher
Guest: Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreatoLISTEN TO PODCAST
On Financial Matters we look at the negative impact of chasing a social status with our Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Little | Content lead, Health journalist and Editor at HealthInsite and Thami Dish | The Feather Awards SA | LGBTIQ ActivisLISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africa has fallen into its second recession in two years as severe rolling power blackouts frustrate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attempt to revive growth.
The economy contracted 1.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to official statistics released on Tuesday, far outpacing analyst forecasts of a 0.2 per cent decline.
Guest: Sifiso Skenjana | IQ Business Chief Economist
Doron Block | Advocate of the High Court of South Africa, Member of the Johannesburg Society of AdvocateLISTEN TO PODCAST
Loren Landau | Senior Researcher with the African Centre for Migration & Society at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ongama MtimkaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Tamara Pheiffer, Award winning leader in Africa for Medical Futurism.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Kopano Matlwa Mabaso | Author & Public Health Professional | Executive Director: Grow GreatLISTEN TO PODCAST