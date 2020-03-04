The Science of Getting Rich - Acting in a certain way

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
MEC Lesufi on the Enock Mpianzi report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng MEC of Education
Today at 07:20
Impact of COVID-19 on local businesses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geoff Jacobs - President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Scopa: Special Eskom debt task team failed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa - Scopa chairperson
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Crispin Phiri- Violent Criminals on parole
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
Today at 09:50
Pre Rec-Patrcia de Lille on Her DG Being Involved in a Funeral Scam
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
DW Crossing Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker - Host of Inside Europe on Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
In Studio Lab Exchange- Gaurav Vazirani
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guarav Vazirani
Today at 10:45
Lace Up for Change
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Faizel Jacobs
Today at 11:05
Maria Ramos- recovery after the economic quagmire that we find ourselves in at this stage.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 20:25
Hiking with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Meal provider for CT homeless re-opens, faces more aggression from refugees Police advised Service Dining Rooms to temporarily close their doors in view of threats amid refugee tensions. 4 March 2020 6:31 PM
You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived. 4 March 2020 3:25 PM
Lesufi behind closed doors with Enock Mpianzi family over forensic report Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced the report would be released two months after the Parktown Boys' High pupil died. 4 March 2020 1:31 PM
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees. 4 March 2020 2:18 PM
Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with expert... 4 March 2020 11:22 AM
Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is raising the alarm about how millions were awarded to companies owned by the same people. 4 March 2020 11:02 AM
Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here. 4 March 2020 7:54 PM
Olympic Games may be postponed because of Coronavirus There is a very real risk that the Games can be postponed, if the coronavirus outbreak crisis forces the IOC to cancel. 4 March 2020 7:22 PM
What your business can do to deal with a potentially unusual 2020 flu season It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one. 4 March 2020 7:15 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study Drivers of fancy German cars are more likely to be selfish, conclude researchers from the University of Nevada. 4 March 2020 11:46 AM
Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities. 3 March 2020 6:56 PM
Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us prepare, says Professor Wolfgang Preiser. 3 March 2020 2:09 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Science of Getting Rich - Acting in a certain way

The Science of Getting Rich - Acting in a certain way

Guest: Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreato



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Weird and Wonderful - Teaching Nia dance arts, healing arts and yoga

4 March 2020 10:46 PM

Princess Motloung | Nia Teacher

Financial Matters - Negative impact of chasing a social status

4 March 2020 9:20 PM

On Financial Matters we look at the negative impact of chasing a social status with our Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli.

Man Torque”: Men and sexual identity within the LGBTIQ+ community

3 March 2020 11:56 PM

Bruce Little | Content lead, Health journalist and Editor at HealthInsite and Thami Dish | The Feather Awards SA | LGBTIQ Activis

South Africa in recession

3 March 2020 10:22 PM

South Africa has fallen into its second recession in two years as severe rolling power blackouts frustrate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attempt to revive growth. 
 The economy contracted 1.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to official statistics released on Tuesday, far outpacing analyst forecasts of a 0.2 per cent decline.

Guest: Sifiso Skenjana | IQ Business Chief Economist

Legal Corner: Mental health law

3 March 2020 9:48 PM

Doron Block | Advocate of the High Court of South Africa, Member of the Johannesburg Society of Advocate

Refugee Crisis in Cape Town

2 March 2020 10:39 PM

Loren Landau | Senior Researcher with the African Centre for Migration & Society at Wits University

Zuma allies looking to unseat CR

2 March 2020 10:31 PM

Ongama Mtimka

Medical Matters - The future of Medicine

2 March 2020 10:31 PM

Guest: Dr Tamara Pheiffer, Award winning leader in Africa for Medical Futurism.

Profile Interview - Dr. Kopano Matlwa Mabaso

29 February 2020 1:29 AM

Dr. Kopano Matlwa Mabaso | Author & Public Health Professional | Executive Director: Grow Great 

There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China

Local World

Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built

Politics

Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Magnificent Malan guides Proteas to series win

4 March 2020 8:55 PM

Book exposing apartheid-era paedophile ring withdrawn

4 March 2020 8:22 PM

SA duo who tested positive for coronavirus on cruise ship now cleared

4 March 2020 7:31 PM

