After Nine Report with Mablerh

Mablerh Mablerh
Kerri Spindler-Ranta | Cultural Affairs Officer for Exchange Programs at the U.S. Embass and Mathapelo Seopela | Fulbright Alumn
Nthabiseng Nkosi | Stakeholder Relationship Manager at Thabo Mbeki
Megan De Beyer | renowned parenting expert and psychologist
Guest: Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreato
Princess Motloung | Nia Teacher
On Financial Matters we look at the negative impact of chasing a social status with our Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli.
Bruce Little | Content lead, Health journalist and Editor at HealthInsite and Thami Dish | The Feather Awards SA | LGBTIQ Activis
South Africa has fallen into its second recession in two years as severe rolling power blackouts frustrate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attempt to revive growth.
The economy contracted 1.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to official statistics released on Tuesday, far outpacing analyst forecasts of a 0.2 per cent decline.
Guest: Sifiso Skenjana | IQ Business Chief Economist
Doron Block | Advocate of the High Court of South Africa, Member of the Johannesburg Society of Advocate