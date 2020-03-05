U.S. Fulbright Scholarships Now Open

South Africa has fallen into its second recession in two years as severe rolling power blackouts frustrate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attempt to revive growth.

The economy contracted 1.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to official statistics released on Tuesday, far outpacing analyst forecasts of a 0.2 per cent decline.



Guest: Sifiso Skenjana | IQ Business Chief Economist

arrow_forward