South African Doing Great Things - Dr. Constance Matshidiso Lelaka

Today at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:10
SA coronavirus: Is containment possible?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Sibongile Walaza - medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Cheryl Cohen - Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.
Today at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sibs Mafu - Sports on KFM Mornings at KFM
Mdu Kweyama
Today at 08:10
Buses to be used in revival plan for Cape Town Central Line
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Raymond Maseko - Acting Regional Manager Western Cape at PRASA
Bongisizwe Mpondo - Administrator at PRASA
Today at 08:50
Weekend sports interview
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
David Bellairs - Tour director at Cape Town Cycle Tour
Today at 09:05
Revitalising public spaces
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Tasso Evangelinos - CEO at Ccid
Today at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow
Today at 09:40
This day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: MotoGP and coronavirus
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ferdi De Vos - contributing editor at Driven magazine
Latest Local
Uyinene's death could have been prevented had Post Office acted, says uncle The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana is suing the Post Office. Her uncle says someone must answer for her unnecessary, preventable deat... 6 March 2020 1:56 PM
OR Tambo screens for Covid-19, but what about the other 71 entry points? DA Member of Parliament's health portfolio committee Siviwe Gwarube went on an oversight visit at OR Tambo on Friday. 6 March 2020 1:23 PM
SANDF soldiers too scared to evacuate citizens in Wuhan - Mail & Guardian "There’s no truth in the article," says the SANDF's Siphiwe Dlamini. "We’ve been to Ebola-stricken areas; it’s an insult!" 6 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all Local
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela. 5 March 2020 4:31 PM
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse... 5 March 2020 2:24 PM
View all Politics
Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll... 6 March 2020 12:38 PM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves' "The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder. 6 March 2020 10:46 AM
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
View all Sport
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
South African Doing Great Things - Dr. Constance Matshidiso Lelaka

South African Doing Great Things - Dr. Constance Matshidiso Lelaka

Dr. Constance Matshidiso Lelaka | Social Scientist Researcher



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interview with UP's Vice-Chancellor Prof Tawana Kupe

6 March 2020 10:35 PM

Prof. Tawana Kupe | Vice Chancellor | Principal | Higher Education | University of Pretoria | Professor | Lecturer 

U.S. Fulbright Scholarships Now Open

5 March 2020 10:08 PM

 Kerri Spindler-Ranta | Cultural Affairs Officer for Exchange Programs at the U.S. Embass and Mathapelo Seopela | Fulbright Alumn

 

 

Thabo Mbeki Foundation and UNISA to host International Women's Day (IWD) Commemoration

5 March 2020 9:50 PM

Nthabiseng Nkosi | Stakeholder Relationship Manager at Thabo Mbeki

After Nine Report with Mablerh

5 March 2020 9:40 PM

 Mablerh Mablerh 

Psychological Matters - How to Raise a Man, a modern mother's guide to raising her son

5 March 2020 9:34 PM

Megan De Beyer | renowned parenting expert and psychologist

The Science of Getting Rich - Acting in a certain way

4 March 2020 11:48 PM

Guest: Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreato

Weird and Wonderful - Teaching Nia dance arts, healing arts and yoga

4 March 2020 10:46 PM

Princess Motloung | Nia Teacher

Financial Matters - Negative impact of chasing a social status

4 March 2020 9:20 PM

On Financial Matters we look at the negative impact of chasing a social status with our Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli.

Man Torque”: Men and sexual identity within the LGBTIQ+ community

3 March 2020 11:56 PM

Bruce Little | Content lead, Health journalist and Editor at HealthInsite and Thami Dish | The Feather Awards SA | LGBTIQ Activis

Trending

Takealot pulls surgical masks after backlash over R2,500 price tag

'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'

Business Opinion Politics

The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway

Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Three workers dead after rockfall at AngloGold Ashanti's Carletonville mine

6 March 2020 6:59 PM

Cameroon confirms first case of coronavirus

6 March 2020 11:43 AM

Coronavirus: MPs to go on walk-about at OR Tambo International Airport

6 March 2020 9:28 AM

