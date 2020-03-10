High Court finds in favour of Ramaphosa in PP clash

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities. 10 March 2020 4:44 PM
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality. 10 March 2020 1:03 PM
View all Local
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
View all Politics
Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses. 10 March 2020 7:58 PM
Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits? The news broke on Tuesday that Vodacom is to cut data prices drastically. 10 March 2020 7:28 PM
FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse FirstRand has reported a five percent increase in profits but impairment costs - bad debt - has risen 18 per cent. 10 March 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
High Court finds in favour of Ramaphosa in PP clash

High Court finds in favour of Ramaphosa in PP clash

Karyn Maughan



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Xolani Dube

10 March 2020 10:08 PM

Political analyst from Xubera institute of research and development 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Business Rescue Process

10 March 2020 9:17 PM

Karabo Motshwane | Director at Werksmans Attorneys, Specialising in Commercial Litigation, Business Rescue, Insolvency

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Global South Africans Programme - SA image face-lift

9 March 2020 11:25 PM

Dr Judy Smith-Höhn | General Manager- Global Markets at Brand SA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eastern Cape Bus Accident Feel good story Follow Up

9 March 2020 10:08 PM

Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder: Gift of the Giver

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Tshwane under administration - what are the implications?

9 March 2020 9:52 PM

Mr. Masego Sheburi | Deputy CEO: Electoral Operations at IEC

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Monday: Aesthetics

9 March 2020 9:19 PM

Dr. Alastair Clark, International Cosmetic Dermatology and Aesthetic Expert
and trainer: Sandton Asthetics | Honorary lecturer at Wits Medical School | One of Twenty International Global Trainers on the business of beauty to medicine within aesthetic treatments + identifying credible practitioners and dealing with botched issues.

 
www.sandtonaesthetics.co.za 

Tel no: 011 883 3116

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Doing Great Things - Dr. Constance Matshidiso Lelaka

6 March 2020 11:18 PM

Dr. Constance Matshidiso Lelaka | Social Scientist Researcher

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with UP's Vice-Chancellor Prof Tawana Kupe

6 March 2020 10:35 PM

Prof. Tawana Kupe | Vice Chancellor | Principal | Higher Education | University of Pretoria | Professor | Lecturer 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

U.S. Fulbright Scholarships Now Open

5 March 2020 10:08 PM

 Kerri Spindler-Ranta | Cultural Affairs Officer for Exchange Programs at the U.S. Embass and Mathapelo Seopela | Fulbright Alumn

 

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Performance of the JSE Top 40 (year-to-date) after Monday’s market violence

Business

Criminals will prey on women and girls if City of Cape Town cut us off – Prasa

Business

EWN Highlights

EFF to head to ConCourt to appeal CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane

10 March 2020 7:49 PM

Eskom wins appeal bid against Nersa over 2018/19 tariff hike

10 March 2020 6:37 PM

Why the ConCourt case for domestic workers is so important

10 March 2020 6:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA