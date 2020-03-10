e real future of education and entrepreneurship

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Armchair Travel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jennifer Platt - Books Editor at Sunday Times
Today at 07:07
How Eskom is going after debtors
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Today at 07:20
Data will fall!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Esports
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tramayne Monaghan - Head of Innovation and Head of PUBG Mobile in Africa at Tencent Africa
Nick Hall - Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry at ...
Nicholas Holden - Co-Founder at African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL)
Today at 08:21
Wednesday Panel Continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Tembinkosi Bonakele - Commissioner of the South African Competition Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Corona Virus vs the Gig Economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
How happy are we as South Africans-the latest Happiness Index gives us the answers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Talita Greyling - Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 10:45
UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wesley Doorsamy
Today at 11:05
6 Pocket sized tech devices to help you ward off threats and keep you safe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 11:32
We profile Multi-Instrumentalist Reinhardt Buhr
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
search
Latest Local
Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities. 10 March 2020 4:44 PM
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
Is a register for habitual racists what SA needs? William Bird weighs in Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a national register for habitual racists will not tackle the roots of racism in... 10 March 2020 10:27 AM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses. 10 March 2020 7:58 PM
Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits? The news broke on Tuesday that Vodacom is to cut data prices drastically. 10 March 2020 7:28 PM
FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse FirstRand has reported a five percent increase in profits but impairment costs - bad debt - has risen 18 per cent. 10 March 2020 6:52 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
Mkhwebane’s findings on Ramaphosa’s Bosasa donation ‘irrational’

10 March 2020 10:08 PM

Political analyst from Xubera institute of research and development 

High Court finds in favour of Ramaphosa in PP clash

10 March 2020 9:43 PM

Karyn Maughan

South African Business Rescue Process

10 March 2020 9:17 PM

Karabo Motshwane | Director at Werksmans Attorneys, Specialising in Commercial Litigation, Business Rescue, Insolvency

Global South Africans Programme - SA image face-lift

9 March 2020 11:25 PM

Dr Judy Smith-Höhn | General Manager- Global Markets at Brand SA

Eastern Cape Bus Accident Feel good story Follow Up

9 March 2020 10:08 PM

Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder: Gift of the Giver

City of Tshwane under administration - what are the implications?

9 March 2020 9:52 PM

Mr. Masego Sheburi | Deputy CEO: Electoral Operations at IEC

Medical Monday: Aesthetics

9 March 2020 9:19 PM

Dr. Alastair Clark, International Cosmetic Dermatology and Aesthetic Expert
and trainer: Sandton Asthetics | Honorary lecturer at Wits Medical School | One of Twenty International Global Trainers on the business of beauty to medicine within aesthetic treatments + identifying credible practitioners and dealing with botched issues.

 
www.sandtonaesthetics.co.za 

Tel no: 011 883 3116

South African Doing Great Things - Dr. Constance Matshidiso Lelaka

6 March 2020 11:18 PM

Dr. Constance Matshidiso Lelaka | Social Scientist Researcher

Profile Interview with UP's Vice-Chancellor Prof Tawana Kupe

6 March 2020 10:35 PM

Prof. Tawana Kupe | Vice Chancellor | Principal | Higher Education | University of Pretoria | Professor | Lecturer 

