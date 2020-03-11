Negative impact of chasing a social status (Part 2)

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
WC Fedhasa agrees it should formulate virus advisory ASAP, at John's urging Jeff Rosenberg agrees with John Maytham that another 48 hours to advise local hospitality industry does not translate into 'soon'. 11 March 2020 6:22 PM
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campa... 11 March 2020 11:18 AM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms. 11 March 2020 8:07 PM
Growthpoint warns current economic climate weighs heavily on its properties. Growthpoint says the macro-economic environment in SA continues to weigh heavily on its properties. 11 March 2020 7:43 PM
Using cat videos to get you to Mars SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company 11 March 2020 7:15 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Negative impact of chasing a social status (Part 2)

Negative impact of chasing a social status (Part 2)

Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Managet at Luthuli capital, continued the discussion on the negative impact of chasing social status & how money shapes your self-esteem.



Poltergeist phenomena, Friday 13th, and all other spooky superstitions

11 March 2020 10:14 PM

Mark Rose-Christie | Owner: mystery ghost bus.co.za, illusionist and celebrity paranormalis

The real future of education

11 March 2020 12:03 AM

Mark Sham | Entrepreneur, global speaker, and writer| Founder: Suits & Sneaker

Mkhwebane's findings on Ramaphosa's Bosasa donation 'irrational'

10 March 2020 10:08 PM

Political analyst from Xubera institute of research and development 

High Court finds in favour of Ramaphosa in PP clash

10 March 2020 9:43 PM

Karyn Maughan

South African Business Rescue Process

10 March 2020 9:17 PM

Karabo Motshwane | Director at Werksmans Attorneys, Specialising in Commercial Litigation, Business Rescue, Insolvency

Global South Africans Programme - SA image face-lift

9 March 2020 11:25 PM

Dr Judy Smith-Höhn | General Manager- Global Markets at Brand SA

Eastern Cape Bus Accident Feel good story Follow Up

9 March 2020 10:08 PM

Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder: Gift of the Giver

City of Tshwane under administration - what are the implications?

9 March 2020 9:52 PM

Mr. Masego Sheburi | Deputy CEO: Electoral Operations at IEC

Medical Monday: Aesthetics

9 March 2020 9:19 PM

Dr. Alastair Clark, International Cosmetic Dermatology and Aesthetic Expert
and trainer: Sandton Asthetics | Honorary lecturer at Wits Medical School | One of Twenty International Global Trainers on the business of beauty to medicine within aesthetic treatments + identifying credible practitioners and dealing with botched issues.

 
www.sandtonaesthetics.co.za 

Tel no: 011 883 3116

