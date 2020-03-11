Negative impact of chasing a social status (Part 2)

Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Managet at Luthuli capital, continued the discussion on the negative impact of chasing social status & how money shapes your self-esteem.
Mark Rose-Christie | Owner: mystery ghost bus.co.za, illusionist and celebrity paranormalisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mark Sham | Entrepreneur, global speaker, and writer| Founder: Suits & SneakerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Political analyst from Xubera institute of research and developmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Karyn MaughanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Karabo Motshwane | Director at Werksmans Attorneys, Specialising in Commercial Litigation, Business Rescue, InsolvencyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Judy Smith-Höhn | General Manager- Global Markets at Brand SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder: Gift of the GiverLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mr. Masego Sheburi | Deputy CEO: Electoral Operations at IECLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Alastair Clark, International Cosmetic Dermatology and Aesthetic Expert
and trainer: Sandton Asthetics | Honorary lecturer at Wits Medical School | One of Twenty International Global Trainers on the business of beauty to medicine within aesthetic treatments + identifying credible practitioners and dealing with botched issues.
www.sandtonaesthetics.co.za
Tel no: 011 883 3116