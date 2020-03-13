Profile Interview - Prof. Mashudu Tshifularo

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of Talk
00:00 - 03:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:50
Health Feature: Second Patient Cured of HIV
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Linda-Gail Bekker - Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Today at 07:10
Illegal operating taverns and shebeens
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Lefa Mapilo - Secretary at Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation
Today at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Eva Gilliam - Festival Director at Mama City Improv Fest
Lauren Hess
Today at 08:10
NCID's take on cancelling public gatherings
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Prof Cheryl Cohen - Centre Head for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 08:50
Weekend sports interview: Super Rugby Stormers vs. Sharks
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Host at SportsLIVE podcast
Today at 09:05
Revitalizing public spaces
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Rike Sitas - Researcher at African Center for Cities
Today at 09:21
Local movie "Moffie" first box office weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Oliver Hermanus - Film director and writer at ....
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: 2020 Australian Grand Prix and other formula events cancelled
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UCT, Stellenbosch University call off graduation ceremonies for March and April Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town both issued statements on Friday in light of the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 5:14 PM
Parent of Herzlia pupil tested positive for Covid-19, school confirms It's understood that all eight of the Jewish community schools will remain closed until after the school holidays. 13 March 2020 4:55 PM
Two new coronavirus patients confirmed in Western Cape as SA's cases rise to 24 Eight more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Africa, bringing the total to 24. 13 March 2020 1:21 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped Former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to stop his corruption trial from going ahead has been rejected. 13 March 2020 3:34 PM
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students' UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded. 13 March 2020 1:32 PM
Damning findings on former PIC CEO to go to NPA for possible prosecution Business Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka says the almost 1000-page report is a confirmation of suspicions about Dr Dan Matjila. 13 March 2020 12:29 PM
View all Politics
Fuel prices will almost certainly fall sharply in April – AA The rand is weak, but not weak enough to spoil the oil price party for South African consumers. 13 March 2020 2:45 PM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
Unions propose UIF specifically for employees quarantined for Covid-19 There's a surplus in the fund and it will give employees a sense of ease in these desperate times, says Fedusa's Riefdah Ajam. 13 March 2020 1:02 PM
View all Business
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC. 12 March 2020 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed indefinitely The Cape Town International Jazz Festival has been postponed for the foreseeable future as the world grapples with Covid-19. 13 March 2020 5:57 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 13 March 2020 5:40 PM
AfrikaBurn 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 cases increase in SA Popular desert festival AfrikaBurn has cancelled its annual event in the Northern Cape in light of the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Profile Interview - Prof. Mashudu Tshifularo

Profile Interview - Prof. Mashudu Tshifularo

Dr. Mashudu Tshifularo | An Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Specialist at the Steve Biko Academic hospital



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Philip Jordaan

13 March 2020 11:26 PM

Philip Jordaan | Owner/Responsible Pharmacist: Kgubetswana Pharmacy

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Who would we be without our story? Part 2

12 March 2020 10:19 PM

Niki Seberini | Motivational and Inspirational Speaker, Mind Freedom Fighter, and Talk Show Host

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Matters

12 March 2020 9:15 PM

Leonard Carr | Clinical Psychologist

website: www.leonardcarr.com 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Poltergeist phenomena, Friday 13th, and all other spooky superstitions

12 March 2020 8:30 PM

Mark Rose-Christie | Owner: mystery ghost bus.co.za, illusionist and celebrity paranormalis

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Science of Getting Rich - Efficient Action

11 March 2020 11:19 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author and Consultant at Changecreator

Email: sgr@changecretor.co.za 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Negative impact of chasing a social status (Part 2)

11 March 2020 9:37 PM

Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Managet at Luthuli capital, continued the discussion on the negative impact of chasing social status & how money shapes your self-esteem.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The real future of education

11 March 2020 12:03 AM

Mark Sham | Entrepreneur, global speaker, and writer| Founder: Suits & Sneaker

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mkhwebane’s findings on Ramaphosa’s Bosasa donation ‘irrational’

10 March 2020 10:08 PM

Political analyst from Xubera institute of research and development 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

High Court finds in favour of Ramaphosa in PP clash

10 March 2020 9:43 PM

Karyn Maughan

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Two new coronavirus patients confirmed in Western Cape as SA's cases rise to 24

Local

Parent of Herzlia pupil tested positive for Covid-19, school confirms

Local

Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed indefinitely

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Semenya switches to 200m in search of more Olympics glory
13 March 2020 8:59 PM

13 March 2020 8:59 PM

DA labels Tshwane council dissolution a 'power grab'
13 March 2020 8:27 PM

13 March 2020 8:27 PM

Matjila may have cost PIC R100m with Steinhoff deal, report finds
13 March 2020 8:21 PM

13 March 2020 8:21 PM

