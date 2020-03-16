Update on how other countries are reacting to COVI-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Interview: Small businesses tackling Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kaylyn Jonker - Co-owner at Our Little Barber Shop
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : How Vodacom's e-school can ease coronona concerns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Takalani Netshitenzhe - Chief Officer: Corporate Affairs for Vodacom Group
Today at 07:07
Religion v coronavirus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. David Mosoma
Today at 07:20
SA economy v coronavirus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 08:21
Crisis communcations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Cronje - Former Director of Communications at City of Cape Town
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Potential impact of coronavirus on local business with Cape Chamber of Commerce
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Geoff Jacobs - President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 10:08
Public Transport in the age of Corona
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
National consumer commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Yumnah Aysen-Millenial Life Coach
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
health and wellness-How Corona could shape the workplace
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Latest Local
MEC says WC govt devising plan on how to support pupils as schools close Education MEC Debbie Schafer says various departments in the province are discussing ways to mitigate the impact of the shutdown. 16 March 2020 5:23 PM
The plot above us burst into flames - resident recalls Table Mountain evacuation Cape Town resident Vanessa Raphaely describes how her family was evacuated from their home during the fire along Table Mountain. 16 March 2020 4:38 PM
Cape Town private hospital denies 'turning away' man for Covid-19 testing Melomed Mitchells Plain Hospital says the patient did not fit the criteria for coronavirus testing after staff asked him screening... 16 March 2020 11:46 AM
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-1... 15 March 2020 10:08 AM
Planned economic reforms need to be fast-tracked - what are the options? What steps can a government take to support the economy? 16 March 2020 9:03 PM
Wedding planning business faces massive complexities with the 100 people-limit Any gathering of more than 100 people has been banned to limit the effect of the coronavirus on South Africans. 16 March 2020 7:59 PM
Sun International - 'too early to say what impact Coronavirus might have' It's too early to see the impact of coronavirus on the industry - but Sun International is ensuring a safe environment for guests. 16 March 2020 7:32 PM
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono. 16 March 2020 3:06 PM
Fugard and Baxter Theatres close their doors in response to Covid-19 The Fugard Theatre has suspended its shows and screenings with immediate following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday. 16 March 2020 2:41 PM
[UPDATE] CT Jazz Fest will definitely happen at later stage, says Billy Domingo Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival have postponed the event due to the risk posed by the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 5:57 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Update on how other countries are reacting to COVI-19

Update on how other countries are reacting to COVI-19

Abed Ahmed | Senior Editor at TRT World in Istanbu and Hummam Bhutta | Norway Citizen



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Update on how other countries are reacting to COVI-19

16 March 2020 10:40 PM

Thembisa Fakude | Researcher at Al Jazeera's Centre for Research in Doha, Qatar

Medical Matters

16 March 2020 9:20 PM

Jeffrey Mphahlele | Virologist | Vice-President for Research at SA Medical Research Council

South Africans Doing Great Things - Philip Jordaan

13 March 2020 11:26 PM

Philip Jordaan | Owner/Responsible Pharmacist: Kgubetswana Pharmacy

Profile Interview - Prof. Mashudu Tshifularo

13 March 2020 10:53 PM

Dr. Mashudu Tshifularo | An Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Specialist at the Steve Biko Academic hospital

'Who would we be without our story? Part 2

12 March 2020 10:19 PM

Niki Seberini | Motivational and Inspirational Speaker, Mind Freedom Fighter, and Talk Show Host

Mental Health Matters

12 March 2020 9:15 PM

Leonard Carr | Clinical Psychologist

website: www.leonardcarr.com 

Poltergeist phenomena, Friday 13th, and all other spooky superstitions

12 March 2020 8:30 PM

Mark Rose-Christie | Owner: mystery ghost bus.co.za, illusionist and celebrity paranormalis

The Science of Getting Rich - Efficient Action

11 March 2020 11:19 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author and Consultant at Changecreator

Email: sgr@changecretor.co.za 

Negative impact of chasing a social status (Part 2)

11 March 2020 9:37 PM

Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Managet at Luthuli capital, continued the discussion on the negative impact of chasing social status & how money shapes your self-esteem.

Trending

[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

Local

Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO

Local Opinion Africa

Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware

Lifestyle Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Richards Bay Primary School grade R pupil tests positive for COVID-19

16 March 2020 8:14 PM

SA COVID-19 travel ban will have negative effects on economy - Ramaphosa

16 March 2020 7:47 PM

How Gauteng High Court plans to deal with COVID-19 outbreak

16 March 2020 6:53 PM

