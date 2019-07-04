Sanlam iMadiba - Unemployment

4 July 2019 7:49 AM

While there is a lot of talk around job creation, the “how” is not always clear in South Africa. With some of the highest youth unemployment in the world, the feeling is we should follow global trends - that entrepreneurship and innovation (particularly in the small enterprise space) can be current and future problem-solvers in this area. 702's Joanne Joseph leads a panel discussion focussing on entrepreneurship as a key solve for the unemployment challenge. See more at www.702.co.za/features/340 - thanks to Sanlam.