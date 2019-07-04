Sanlam iMadiba - Unemployment

Sanlam iMadiba

While there is a lot of talk around job creation, the “how” is not always clear in South Africa. With some of the highest youth unemployment in the world, the feeling is we should follow global trends - that entrepreneurship and innovation (particularly in the small enterprise space) can be current and future problem-solvers in this area. 702's Joanne Joseph leads a panel discussion focussing on entrepreneurship as a key solve for the unemployment challenge. See more at www.702.co.za/features/340 - thanks to Sanlam.

The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow cop
The 40-year-old constable was sitting with other colleagues at the house of the deceased colleague, when a member of the public who was also attending the same funeral fired shots in the air, striking the woman with a bullet in her upper body.
Trump tells congresswomen to 'go back' where they're from
In a tweet, Donald Trump referred to "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen," which appeared to be a reference to a group of outspoken relatively young, liberal women, all first-time members of the House of Representatives.
EFF shocked by murder of Khayelitsha branch chairperson
Xolani Jack was the branch chairperson of ward 90 in the Cape metro.
