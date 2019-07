26 June 2019 7:26 PM

As South Africa looks to fill the skills gap by up-skilling young people with in-demand capabilities informed by the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the digital age, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with key thought-leaders around the topic of education - and most pertinently, "How can we prepare our kids for the jobs of the future?". See more at www.capetalk.co.za/features/341 - thanks to Sanlam.