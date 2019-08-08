Buhle and John are back to preview a nailbiting final weekend in the Rugby Championship. The Boks take on Argentina, in Argentina, with the aim of collecting a bonus point win to seal their win in The Rugby Championship.
New Zealand will also looking for a bonus point win as they take on Australia in Perth.
Who will prevail?
Previewing Springboks vs Argentina
