Previewing Springboks vs Argentina - can it EVER be a friendly?

15 August 2019 4:57 PM

It's the curtain Raiser for the Rugby World Cup for the Southern Hemisphere, with all four Rugby Championship sides battling it out this weekend



A much changed Bok outfit will take on Argentina at Loftus. Players will have one thing in mind: finalising their places world cup squad.



The Aussies have to break a 22 game losing streak in New Zealand to win the Bledisloe Cup, while the Kiwis will be looking to bounce back after a terrible showing last weekend.



Plenty to look forward to, as we near closer to the Rugby World Cup In Japan!