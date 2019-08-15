SportsTalk Special

Previewing Springboks vs Argentina - can it EVER be a friendly?


It's the curtain Raiser for the Rugby World Cup for the Southern Hemisphere, with all four Rugby Championship sides battling it out this weekend

A much changed Bok outfit will take on Argentina at Loftus. Players will have one thing in mind: finalising their places world cup squad. 

The Aussies have to break a 22 game losing streak in New Zealand to win the Bledisloe Cup, while the Kiwis will be looking to bounce back after a terrible showing last weekend.

Plenty to look forward to, as we near closer to the Rugby World Cup In Japan!

Springboks beat Argentina - a review

11 August 2019 4:36 PM
Previewing Springboks vs Argentina

8 August 2019 5:09 PM
Springboks draw against All Blacks

27 July 2019 10:18 PM
Previewing Springboks vs New Zealand

26 July 2019 6:54 AM
Springboks beat Australia!

21 July 2019 3:56 PM
Previewing Springboks vs Australia

19 July 2019 2:58 PM
