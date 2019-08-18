SportsTalk Special

Springboks grab a scrappy win over Argentina


Buhle and John look at this weekend's results, with a scrappy win by the boks and an absolute thrashing of Australia by New Zeland

Now all focus now shifts to the Rugby World Cup starting next month - and who is going to be on the plane to Japan.

Youngest Female Boxing Coach

Youngest Female Boxing Coach

18 August 2019 9:28 PM
Joe Crann

Joe Crann

18 August 2019 8:49 PM
Previewing Springboks vs Argentina - can it EVER be a friendly?

Previewing Springboks vs Argentina - can it EVER be a friendly?

15 August 2019 4:57 PM
Springboks beat Argentina - a review

Springboks beat Argentina - a review

11 August 2019 4:36 PM
Previewing Springboks vs Argentina

Previewing Springboks vs Argentina

8 August 2019 5:09 PM
Springboks draw against All Blacks

Springboks draw against All Blacks

27 July 2019 10:18 PM
Previewing Springboks vs New Zealand

Previewing Springboks vs New Zealand

26 July 2019 6:54 AM
Springboks beat Australia!

Springboks beat Australia!

21 July 2019 3:56 PM
Previewing Springboks vs Australia

Previewing Springboks vs Australia

19 July 2019 2:58 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
6 suspects arrested after Malmesbury farm attack
6 suspects arrested after Malmesbury farm attack

On Saturday night, seven armed suspects assaulted a father and his two sons before fleeing the scene with their personal belongings.
Shack fire leaves more than 135 homeless in Cape Town
Shack fire leaves more than 135 homeless in Cape Town

No injuries or fatalities were reported.
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money

The former statesman also said he didn’t believe any ANC leader had been bought by 'monopoly capital'.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us