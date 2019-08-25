SportsTalk Special

: Why Moroka Swallows changed their name to Swallows FC


Moroka Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa explains why the club had to change its name from Moroka Swallows to Swallows FC. 

Thulani Hlatshwayo signed an extended contract with Bidvest Wits’

25 August 2019 9:07 PM
Zac van Heerden, exercise physiologist

25 August 2019 8:42 PM
Youngest Female Boxing Coach

18 August 2019 9:28 PM
Joe Crann

18 August 2019 8:49 PM
Springboks grab a scrappy win over Argentina

18 August 2019 4:35 PM
Previewing Springboks vs Argentina - can it EVER be a friendly?

15 August 2019 4:57 PM
Springboks beat Argentina - a review

11 August 2019 4:36 PM
Previewing Springboks vs Argentina

8 August 2019 5:09 PM
Springboks draw against All Blacks

27 July 2019 10:18 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
CT girl (6) dies after being hit in head by stray bullet
Four people were shot, including a six-year-old girl, in two separate shootings in Cape Town this weekend.
Magashule: Stability returning to WC ANC
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said that the party's Western Cape structure had the perfect opportunity to renew and unite around a common goal.
Mbalula to engage with taxi industry over revised recapitalisation programme
The minister launched the revised plan on Friday. It offers operators R140,000 to surrender their unroadworthy and illegal vehicles in exchange of being completely scrapped.
