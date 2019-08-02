Best of Fresh on 947

#FirstDayAtWorkNightmares: We have all had our fair share of nightmares on our very first day at work. Take a listen to this!


DJ Fresh together with Mantsoe and Shannon welcomed Nina Hastie with open arms. Take a listen to this!

2 August 2019 3:26 PM
The 947 listeners have something warm and welcoming to say to DJ Fresh. Take a listen to this!

2 August 2019 3:25 PM
DJ Fresh is finally here and he is home. He also had Bonang coming in to say hi and to check if he is settling in well. Take a listen to this!

2 August 2019 3:23 PM
#Kidvice: If you ever need an honest and truthful advice, kids are the way to go!

2 August 2019 3:22 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Zandile Gumede’s supporters hit back at SACP
Zandile Gumede’s supporters hit back at SACP

This after the SACP in eThekwini called for the ANC to remove her or risk facing the wrath of the community.
Business Leadership SA supports draft Party Funding Act regulations
Business Leadership SA supports draft Party Funding Act regulations

Business Leadership South Africa’s Busisiwe Mavuso said her organisation supports the draft regulations as these would go a long way in creating ethical leadership.
District Six land ruling hailed as a major victory for the whole country
District Six land ruling hailed as a major victory for the whole country

Legal representative for the claimants Laura Macfarlane said the ruling was a major victory.
