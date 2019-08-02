DJ Fresh is finally here and he is home. He also had Bonang coming in to say hi and to check if he is settling in well. Take a listen to this!

Best of Fresh on 947
|
DJ Fresh together with Mantsoe and Shannon welcomed Nina Hastie with open arms. Take a listen to this!
|
2 August 2019 3:26 PM
|
The 947 listeners have something warm and welcoming to say to DJ Fresh. Take a listen to this!
|
2 August 2019 3:25 PM
|
#Kidvice: If you ever need an honest and truthful advice, kids are the way to go!
|
2 August 2019 3:22 PM
|
#FirstDayAtWorkNightmares: We have all had our fair share of nightmares on our very first day at work. Take a listen to this!
|
2 August 2019 3:21 PM