To make sure that DJ Fresh feels like he is truly part of the 947 family and the Huawei WhatsApp group, He just got gifted with his Huawei p30 pro!
5 August 2019 12:33 PM
Live from Ferguson on 5th is the mighty DJ Fresh with Mantsoe Pout and Shannon!
5 August 2019 12:29 PM
5 August 2019 12:27 PM
#Kidvice: Today, a kid named Bertha is asking for advice because of her name. Take a listen to this!
5 August 2019 12:26 PM
Prince Kaybee never disappoints. He will be at Huawei Jo'burg day on the 7th of September at Crocodile creek in Lanseria!
5 August 2019 12:25 PM
Mpho Popps is not just a comedian and a business man but a dad for the second time! Take a listen to this!
5 August 2019 12:24 PM
DJ Fresh together with Mantsoe and Shannon welcomed Nina Hastie with open arms. Take a listen to this!
2 August 2019 3:26 PM
The 947 listeners have something warm and welcoming to say to DJ Fresh. Take a listen to this!
2 August 2019 3:25 PM
DJ Fresh is finally here and he is home. He also had Bonang coming in to say hi and to check if he is settling in well. Take a listen to this!
2 August 2019 3:23 PM