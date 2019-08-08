Best of Fresh on 947

#Kidvice: Sometimes bullying gets in the way of life and we often don't know which steps to take to solve it. Take a listen to this!


Mantsoe is finally going on a date!

8 August 2019 1:41 PM
Here are the things men think are romantic but actually aren't!

8 August 2019 1:40 PM
What your family think you do vs what you actually do!

8 August 2019 1:40 PM
Netflix Africa has a new rule for couples that binge on series without the other partner being present. Take a listen to this!

8 August 2019 1:32 PM
A name is something meaningful and it identifies you. Would you name your child after anyone famous? Take a listen to this!

7 August 2019 2:29 PM
#Kidvice: Mantsoe is going on a date. She has a few things that she needs advice on and the kids came through!

7 August 2019 2:28 PM
#Gaydar: Not so long ago, Lil Nas X came out of the closet. Fresh was not shocked, Mantsoe was and Shannon took the news as they came. Take a listen to this!

7 August 2019 2:25 PM
Here are the top 10 excuses that men use all the time. Take a listen to this!

6 August 2019 4:27 PM
Small talk is not suitable in certain places and certain times. Take a listen to this!

6 August 2019 4:26 PM
Championship winning Springboks getting closer in quest for consistency
Championship winning Springboks getting closer in quest for consistency

The side has displayed a marked improvement in the last year under coach Rassie Erasmus, a far cry from the horrors of 2016 and 2017, when they racked up records for all the wrong reasons.
Khayelitsha rallies behind mother who bid farewell to one of her quadruplets
Khayelitsha rallies behind mother who bid farewell to one of her quadruplets

Inga Mafenuka bid farewell to her baby boy on Women's Day.
SAPS probe theft of jewellery allegedly belonging to Rupert
SAPS probe theft of jewellery allegedly belonging to Rupert

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the suspects were armed with pistols and entered an office park and held security guards at gunpoint.
