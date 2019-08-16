Best of Fresh on 947

#Kidvice: The best people that will give you genuine advice is the young kids. Take a listen to this!


Parents need alternative swear words!

16 August 2019 2:48 PM
#SerialWinners: Some people are just born for winning!

16 August 2019 2:43 PM
Shannon Gets A Makeover at Rockets Man #FreshOn947

15 August 2019 2:17 PM
With Lira having her Barbie doll, these are the people in South Africa that also should get a Barbie doll!

13 August 2019 1:23 PM
Often, men never really know what is it that women want. This is what they want!

13 August 2019 1:17 PM
Mantsoe had fun last week and is considering going on a second date!

13 August 2019 1:16 PM
Mantsoe is finally going on a date!

8 August 2019 1:41 PM
Here are the things men think are romantic but actually aren't!

8 August 2019 1:40 PM
What your family think you do vs what you actually do!

8 August 2019 1:40 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Old Mutual: Moyo’s return to compromise interest of shareholders
Old Mutual has taken the CEO to court for clarity on whether a ruling by the same court last month directed the company to allow him to return to work.
Wife killer Jason Rohde loses bail dismissal appeal
Jason Rohde's legal team filed an application earlier today for leave to appeal Thurday's bail dismissal by the Western Cape High Court.
Ai Weiwei fears 'Tiananmen' crackdown in Hong Kong
Ai's bleak warning comes after two months of protests that have turned increasingly violent, and as Beijing has massed security forces nearby on the mainland in a show of force.
