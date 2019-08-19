Best of Fresh on 947

Shannon got his grooming and his first tattoo!


#Kidvice: Kids will always give you the truthful advice. Take a listen to this!

19 August 2019 2:31 PM
What's popping with Mpho Popps!

19 August 2019 2:27 PM
International men grooming day came with a lot of surprises. Take a listen to this!

19 August 2019 2:27 PM
This is how much some men spend on grooming themselves monthly!

19 August 2019 2:25 PM
Parents need alternative swear words!

16 August 2019 2:48 PM
#Kidvice: The best people that will give you genuine advice is the young kids. Take a listen to this!

16 August 2019 2:44 PM
#SerialWinners: Some people are just born for winning!

16 August 2019 2:43 PM
Shannon Gets A Makeover at Rockets Man #FreshOn947

15 August 2019 2:17 PM
With Lira having her Barbie doll, these are the people in South Africa that also should get a Barbie doll!

13 August 2019 1:23 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
MEC Fritz in the dark amid search for WC top cop
MEC Fritz in the dark amid search for WC top cop

The Western Cape is in search of a new police commissioner after police management transferred former police chief Khombinkosi Jula to KwaZulu-Natal.
Parliament committee to continue meeting on Jiba, Mrwebi’s futures
Parliament committee to continue meeting on Jiba, Mrwebi’s futures

Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the committee would continue with its programme as members had not been formally informed or interdicted from going ahead with the process.
JHB taxi driver to be charged with attempted murder over road rage shooting
JHB taxi driver to be charged with attempted murder over road rage shooting

The driver was angered by a motorist who drove slowly looking for parking in the CBD on Friday.
