Bearing in mind that Fresh hasn't watched so many movies, what are things that will make you not want to date a person. Take a listen to this!
|
There's people out there that will wear the same underwear for a week!
|
20 August 2019 1:40 PM
|
#Kidvice: The best people to get advice from are the young leaders. Take a listen to this!
|
20 August 2019 1:37 PM
|
#Kidvice: Kids will always give you the truthful advice. Take a listen to this!
|
19 August 2019 2:31 PM
|
19 August 2019 2:27 PM
|
International men grooming day came with a lot of surprises. Take a listen to this!
|
19 August 2019 2:27 PM
|
19 August 2019 2:26 PM
|
This is how much some men spend on grooming themselves monthly!
|
19 August 2019 2:25 PM
|
16 August 2019 2:48 PM
|
#Kidvice: The best people that will give you genuine advice is the young kids. Take a listen to this!
|
16 August 2019 2:44 PM