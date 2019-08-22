There are just some TV shows that needs to go. Take a listen to this!

Best of Fresh on 947
|
While DJ Fresh was astonished about getting paid on the 25th, Shannon is going on a dinner date with is crush Ayanda MVP!
|
22 August 2019 5:43 PM
|
#Kidvice: Kids are very honest, that's why they give the best advice!
|
22 August 2019 5:42 PM
|
22 August 2019 5:41 PM
|
According to stats, it is normal to name and talk to your car!
|
22 August 2019 5:40 PM
|
Considering the fact that DJ Fresh hasn't seen the Lion King cartoon, Mantsoe gave Dr John Kani a call and made sure that DJ Fresh will be up to speed with what he missed out on as a kid. Take a listen to this!
|
21 August 2019 3:12 PM
|
#ISurvivedMalaria: With world mosquito day here, we applaud those who survived malaria. Take a listen to this!
|
21 August 2019 3:10 PM
|
#Kidvice: Kids are your place to run to when in need of raw and authentic life advice!
|
21 August 2019 3:07 PM
|
Most of the time it is hard to let go, especially if it is your first car. Take a listen to this!
|
21 August 2019 3:04 PM
|
There's people out there that will wear the same underwear for a week!
|
20 August 2019 1:40 PM