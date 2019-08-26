#Kidvice: Mantsoe is looking into buying a car. Here's what the kids had to say!
How important is fighting in a relationship? Take a listen and find out!
26 August 2019 8:41 AM
26 August 2019 8:39 AM
The lovely DJ Zinhle is in studio to discuss more about what the future holds!
26 August 2019 8:38 AM
26 August 2019 8:37 AM
No matter how broke you get, there are just some things that you will never compromise on. Take a listen to this!
23 August 2019 1:22 PM
The color of your car does say a lot about you. Take a listen this!
23 August 2019 1:18 PM
#Kidvice: Kids are the best people to go to when seeking raw and authentic advice!
23 August 2019 1:13 PM
Roseville secondary school learners are demanding a smoking break. Take a listen to this!
23 August 2019 1:12 PM
While DJ Fresh was astonished about getting paid on the 25th, Shannon is going on a dinner date with is crush Ayanda MVP!
22 August 2019 5:43 PM