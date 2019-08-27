Best of Fresh on 947

This is what happens when scientists have too much time on their hands!


Facing your fears to get over the traumatic experience is something we have to consider as people!

Facing your fears to get over the traumatic experience is something we have to consider as people!

27 August 2019 10:59 AM
#Kidvice: The kids won't lie to buy face, they always tell it like how it is!

#Kidvice: The kids won't lie to buy face, they always tell it like how it is!

27 August 2019 10:58 AM
How important is fighting in a relationship? Take a listen and find out!

How important is fighting in a relationship? Take a listen and find out!

26 August 2019 8:41 AM
In life, we all reach a point where we now have to adult!

In life, we all reach a point where we now have to adult!

26 August 2019 8:39 AM
#Kidvice: Mantsoe is looking into buying a car. Here's what the kids had to say!

#Kidvice: Mantsoe is looking into buying a car. Here's what the kids had to say!

26 August 2019 8:39 AM
The lovely DJ Zinhle is in studio to discuss more about what the future holds!

The lovely DJ Zinhle is in studio to discuss more about what the future holds!

26 August 2019 8:38 AM
Mpho Popps is in the building!

Mpho Popps is in the building!

26 August 2019 8:37 AM
No matter how broke you get, there are just some things that you will never compromise on. Take a listen to this!

No matter how broke you get, there are just some things that you will never compromise on. Take a listen to this!

23 August 2019 1:22 PM
The color of your car does say a lot about you. Take a listen this!

The color of your car does say a lot about you. Take a listen this!

23 August 2019 1:18 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
US increasingly disappointed with Zimbabwe government - US official
US increasingly disappointed with Zimbabwe government - US official

The official said Washington had made clear to the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa what it would take to improve relations between Zimbabwe and the United States.
Ramaphosa touches down in Japan for African Development Summit
Ramaphosa touches down in Japan for African Development Summit

The leadership forum is expected to expand the partnership between Japan and African states.

WATCH LIVE: Ex-FS MEC gives more evidence on Estina project at Zondo Inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Ex-FS MEC gives more evidence on Estina project at Zondo Inquiry

Former Free State Economic Development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana returns to the state capture inquiry to give more testimony on the Estina dairy farm project.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us