What's popping with Mpho Popps!

#Kidvice: Kids will never lie to you!

2 September 2019 12:46 PM
#Kidvice: If you need some raw and authentic advice on a pressing matter, the kids are the one!

30 August 2019 12:34 PM
#WhenIWasAKid: As a kid, you understood and translated things as they are in your eyes. Take a listen to this!

30 August 2019 12:33 PM
Growing up, certain things like sticking objects into your nose, was quite amazing until it wont come out. Take a listen to this!

29 August 2019 11:59 AM
#Kidvice: The kids are the people that will tell you the honest truth!

29 August 2019 11:58 AM
#Kidvice: Steve Harvey also joined in and gave his advice. Take a listen to this!

28 August 2019 1:04 PM
#FreshOn947 interviews legendary entertainer, Steve Harvey

28 August 2019 12:47 PM
Facing your fears to get over the traumatic experience is something we have to consider as people!

27 August 2019 10:59 AM
#Kidvice: The kids won't lie to buy face, they always tell it like how it is!

27 August 2019 10:58 AM
EWN Headlines
At least 20 arrested in KZN in connection with truck strike
At least 20 arrested in KZN in connection with truck strike

Aggrieved truck drivers have been blockading major roads in protest against a lack of job opportunities.

More must be done to fight violence against women, says minister
More must be done to fight violence against women, says minister

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said she was alarmed by the murder of well-known female boxer Leighandre Jegels.
UPDATE: Amy-Lee de Jager's kidnappers demanded ransom, family confirms
UPDATE: Amy-Lee de Jager's kidnappers demanded ransom, family confirms

Amy-Lee de Jager was kidnapped in front of Laërskool Kollegepark on Monday from her mother's car.
