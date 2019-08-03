Fantasy Football preview: Final countdown

3 August 2019 1:45 PM

Welcome to EWN Sport Fantasy Football.



We're starting an #EWNSportFantastyFootball #FPLCommunity and we want you to join. We asked a few of our in-house #FPL experts, like Mitch Matyana, Jason Bechervaise, Ashley Muller, Wesley Petersen and (novice) Adrian Ephraim to tell you what it's all about.



Listen to our weekly tips, tricks, and insights to help you score more points. The first episode takes a look at the panel, as well as how to get started on FPL. Stay tuned for regular updates and more each week before the game week deadline.





Join our league! Code: 1y5yf9



https://fantasy.premierleague.com/