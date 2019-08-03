EWN Sport Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football preview: Final countdown


Welcome to EWN Sport Fantasy Football.

We're starting an #EWNSportFantastyFootball #FPLCommunity and we want you to join. We asked a few of our in-house #FPL experts, like Mitch Matyana, Jason Bechervaise, Ashley Muller, Wesley Petersen and (novice) Adrian Ephraim to tell you what it's all about.

Listen to our weekly tips, tricks, and insights to help you score more points. The first episode takes a look at the panel, as well as how to get started on FPL. Stay tuned for regular updates and more each week before the game week deadline.


Join our league! Code: 1y5yf9

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/

Fantasy Football preview: Getting started

26 July 2019 6:24 PM
