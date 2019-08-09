EWN Sport Fantasy Football: Gameweek 1

9 August 2019 3:32 PM

Welcome to EWN Sport Fantasy Football.



We're starting an #EWNSportFantastyFootball #FPLCommunity and we want you to join. We asked a few of our in-house #FPL experts, like Mitch Matyana, Jason Bechervaise, Ashley Muller, Wesley Petersen and (novice) Adrian Ephraim to tell you what it's all about.



This week we take a look at the GW 1 fixtures, and go a bit in depth on each fixture. Also we look into our captaincy options. We try out the new feature to beat the clock. And off the bat, our Premier League top 3 predictions.



Join our league! Code: 1y5yf9



https://fantasy.premierleague.com/