EWN Sport Fantasy Football

EWN Sport Fantasy Football: Gameweek 2


Welcome to EWN Sport Fantasy Football.

We're starting an #EWNSportFantastyFootball #FPLCommunity and we want you to join. We asked a few of our in-house #FPL experts, like Mitch Matyana, Jason Bechervaise, Ashley Muller, Wesley Petersen and (novice) Adrian Ephraim to tell you what it's all about.

Join our league! Code: 1y5yf9

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/

EWN Sport Fantasy Football: Gameweek 1

EWN Sport Fantasy Football: Gameweek 1

9 August 2019 3:32 PM
Fantasy Football preview: Final countdown

Fantasy Football preview: Final countdown

3 August 2019 1:45 PM
Fantasy Football preview: Getting started

Fantasy Football preview: Getting started

26 July 2019 6:24 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Springbok Women qualify for 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup
Springbok Women qualify for 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup

The win marked a clean sweep for the Springbok Women in the competition and wrapped up a full-house of points from their three matches following 89-5 and 73-0 victories against Uganda and Madagascar earlier in the tournament.

Sudanese celebrate transition to civilian rule
Sudanese celebrate transition to civilian rule

Thousands of cheering people gathered around the Friendship Hall next to the Nile, where the documents that will govern Sudan's 39-month transition were signed.

Man to appear in court for alleged human trafficking
Man to appear in court for alleged human trafficking

The suspect was expected to appear in court on 23 August for a bail application.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us