EWN Sport Fantasy Football: Gameweek 3

EWN Sport Fantasy Football

Welcome to EWN Sport Fantasy Football.

Taking a look at the past GW2, fixtures players & EWN Sport Fantasy league. 

On top of the leaderboard is Muhammads Supermen with a total 165 points. In 2nd place Salt and Pepe  with 160 points & 3rd Kings of Europe with 158 points.

We also take a look into GW3, top captaincy picks, players to look out for  & possible clean sheets. Jason gives you the low down on the numbers in the stats corner.

Enjoy the conversation & join us next week for GW4.

Join our league! Code: 1y5yf9

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/

