EWN Sport Fantasy Football: Gameweek 3

23 August 2019 12:22 PM

Welcome to EWN Sport Fantasy Football.



Taking a look at the past GW2, fixtures players & EWN Sport Fantasy league.



On top of the leaderboard is Muhammads Supermen with a total 165 points. In 2nd place Salt and Pepe with 160 points & 3rd Kings of Europe with 158 points.



We also take a look into GW3, top captaincy picks, players to look out for & possible clean sheets. Jason gives you the low down on the numbers in the stats corner.



Enjoy the conversation & join us next week for GW4.



Join our league! Code: 1y5yf9



https://fantasy.premierleague.com/