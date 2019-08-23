Welcome to EWN Sport Fantasy Football.
Taking a look at the past GW2, fixtures players & EWN Sport Fantasy league.
On top of the leaderboard is Muhammads Supermen with a total 165 points. In 2nd place Salt and Pepe with 160 points & 3rd Kings of Europe with 158 points.
We also take a look into GW3, top captaincy picks, players to look out for & possible clean sheets. Jason gives you the low down on the numbers in the stats corner.
Enjoy the conversation & join us next week for GW4.
Join our league! Code: 1y5yf9
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/
EWN Sport Fantasy Football: Gameweek 3
Welcome to EWN Sport Fantasy Football.
|
17 August 2019 4:12 PM
|
9 August 2019 3:32 PM
|
3 August 2019 1:45 PM
|
26 July 2019 6:24 PM