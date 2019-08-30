EWN Sport Fantasy Football

EWN Sport Fantasy Football: Gameweek 4


Welcome to EWN Sport Fantasy Football.

Taking a look at the past GW3, fixtures players & EWN Sport Fantasy league. 

On top of the leaderboard is Muhammads Supermen holding top spot with a total 222 points, Asdfre moved into 2nd place on 207 points as we see Salt and Pepe loosing out on 3rd place to GFC on 202 points. 

Gameweek 4 looks exciting, will Muhammads Supermen hold on to the number 1 spot? Or could it be our very own Jason with his team Pope Heaton XV currently in 8th place with 198 points. We will have to wait and see!

We also take a look into GW4, top captaincy picks, players to look out for  & possible clean sheets. Jason gives you the low down on the numbers in the stats corner.

Join us next week for GW5.

Join our league! Code: 1y5yf9

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/

