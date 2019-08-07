Nights With Zweli

Missing out on something really important and reason being something very stupid and unbelievable is not nice at all. Take a listen to this!


Some people just tell the worst lies and give lame excuses. Take a listen at this!

8 August 2019 2:13 PM
Textdoor neighbor is the next new thing. Take a listen to this!

8 August 2019 2:13 PM
#ConfessYourCrush: KG confessed his crush on Vanessa and they are going on a date!

7 August 2019 3:10 PM
#AskJoburg: Kirston has a bit of a problem. Take a listen to this!

6 August 2019 4:31 PM
#ConfessYourCrush: Zweli has taken it upon himself to help you confess your undying love to your crush!

2 August 2019 5:23 PM
Welcome to Nights With Zweli!

2 August 2019 5:22 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Mkhize: Corruption will be biggest threat to implementation of NHI
The long-awaited bill, which is aimed at ensuring that all South Africans receive universal health coverage, was released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday.

Mthembu: We condemn Jhb CBD attacks on police
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said government was calling on law enforcement officials to act decisively against people who violated the country’s laws.

SANDF helicopter dispatched to Ocean View protests
Total shutdown protesters took over the streets this morning to demand better housing opportunities in the community.
