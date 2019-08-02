She fought cancer, a brain tumour and the apartheid state. Now she fights for the children of South Africa. Meet Basic Education Minister Angie Motshega as she sits down for a wide ranging and intimate heart to heart with EWN's Mia Lindeque. This is part of the Behind The Politics: She Fights Her Battles Silently series.
Behind the politics: Angie Motshega
She fought cancer, a brain tumour and the apartheid state. Now she fights for the children of South Africa. Meet Basic Education Minister Angie Motshega as she sits down for a wide ranging and intimate heart to heart with EWN's Mia Lindeque. This is part of the Behind The Politics: She Fights Her Battles Silently series.