She fought cancer, a brain tumour and the apartheid state. Now she fights for the children of South Africa. Meet Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga as she sits down for a wide ranging and intimate heart to heart with EWN's Mia Lindeque. This is part of the Behind the politics: She fights her battles silently series.
Behind the politics: Angie Motshekga
7 August 2019 6:01 PM
6 August 2019 8:11 PM
5 August 2019 7:23 PM