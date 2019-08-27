Shannon On The Streets #FreshOn947

#ShannonOnTheStreets: The one thing you've lost and wish you could get back!


#ShannonOnTheStreets: Most the time, kids will do something impressive but alarming at the same time. Take a listen to this!

21 August 2019 3:06 PM
#ShannonOnTheStreets: Shannon went and got groomed to impress the leading player, MVP!

19 August 2019 2:29 PM
Shannon got his grooming and his first tattoo!

19 August 2019 2:26 PM
#ShannonOnTheStreets: Inventions that are awesome but never get enough love!

16 August 2019 2:47 PM
#ShannonOnTheStreets: That one invention you can't survive without but not many people show it love.

16 August 2019 2:45 PM
#ShannonOnTheStreets: This is what happened and never get discussed in the family!

13 August 2019 1:20 PM
#ShannonOnTheStreets: That one thing that happened but it is never discussed within your family!

13 August 2019 1:18 PM
Winter in Disneyland invaded Polokwane but it was not what the kids and the parents paid for and expected. Take a listen to this!

7 August 2019 2:21 PM
#ShannonOnTheStreets: David Attenborough Parody: Polokwane's Winter Wonderland DIsaster

6 August 2019 5:25 PM
