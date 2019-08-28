#ShannonOnTheStreets: Its all about betrayal!
|
#ShannonOnTheStreets: The one thing you've lost and wish you could get back!
|
27 August 2019 11:01 AM
|
#ShannonOnTheStreets: Most the time, kids will do something impressive but alarming at the same time. Take a listen to this!
|
21 August 2019 3:06 PM
|
#ShannonOnTheStreets: Shannon went and got groomed to impress the leading player, MVP!
|
19 August 2019 2:29 PM
|
19 August 2019 2:26 PM
|
#ShannonOnTheStreets: Inventions that are awesome but never get enough love!
|
16 August 2019 2:47 PM
|
#ShannonOnTheStreets: That one invention you can't survive without but not many people show it love.
|
16 August 2019 2:45 PM
|
#ShannonOnTheStreets: This is what happened and never get discussed in the family!
|
13 August 2019 1:20 PM
|
#ShannonOnTheStreets: That one thing that happened but it is never discussed within your family!
|
13 August 2019 1:18 PM
|
Winter in Disneyland invaded Polokwane but it was not what the kids and the parents paid for and expected. Take a listen to this!
|
7 August 2019 2:21 PM