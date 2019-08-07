Can't Beat...

#CantBeat: Shannon held it down and did the most. Take a listen to this!


#CantBeat: Mantsoe is very much well aware of what's going on with everything pop culture!

8 August 2019 1:29 PM
#CantBeat: DJ Fresh is very much up to date with the current affairs and that's why he won. Take a listen to this!

6 August 2019 4:28 PM
DJ Fresh together with his team had the pleasure of hosting AKA on the show after his lie performance. He also went head-to-head with Mantsoe. Take a listen to this!

5 August 2019 12:23 PM
#CantBeat: DJ Fresh together with Tebu went head-on with each other and guess who won? Take a listen to this!

2 August 2019 3:17 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
US attorney general says 'appalled' to learn of Epstein's death
Jeffrey Epstein, 66, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Special Housing Unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead
Thuli Madonsela & other Trek4Mandela teammates summit Kilimanjaro
The team will land back in South Africa at OR Tambo International Airport on 11 August.
Forum: SA immigration laws should be relaxed to accommodate foreigners
Over 400 undocumented foreigners were arrested in Johannesburg this past week.
