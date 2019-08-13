CantBeat: Fresh is equipped when it comes to current affairs!

Can't Beat...
|
#CantBeat: Mantsoe is very much well aware of what's going on with everything pop culture!
|
8 August 2019 1:29 PM
|
#CantBeat: Shannon held it down and did the most. Take a listen to this!
|
7 August 2019 2:26 PM
|
#CantBeat: DJ Fresh is very much up to date with the current affairs and that's why he won. Take a listen to this!
|
6 August 2019 4:28 PM
|
DJ Fresh together with his team had the pleasure of hosting AKA on the show after his lie performance. He also went head-to-head with Mantsoe. Take a listen to this!
|
5 August 2019 12:23 PM
|
#CantBeat: DJ Fresh together with Tebu went head-on with each other and guess who won? Take a listen to this!
|
2 August 2019 3:17 PM