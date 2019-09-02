Can't Beat...

#CantBeat: Mantsoe is still the reigning champion of all things pop culture!


30 August 2019 12:35 PM
#CantBeat: Shannon is up for a test!

29 August 2019 11:56 AM
#CantBeat: Shannon did it again, although he almost lost to Nico!

27 August 2019 11:00 AM
#CantBeat: Mantsoe is on the test today!

26 August 2019 8:40 AM
#CantBeat: Buhle is a sports fanatic. Take a listen and find out how did he do!

23 August 2019 1:20 PM
#CantBeat: Fresh is on the test!

22 August 2019 5:40 PM
#CantBeat: Shannon is up for a test. Take a listen to this!

21 August 2019 3:02 PM
#CantBeat: You can't beat Fresh when it comes to current affairs and all things general, you just can't!

20 August 2019 1:34 PM
#CantBeat: When it comes to all things pop-culture, Mantsoe is untouchable!

19 August 2019 2:32 PM
EWN Headlines
At least 20 arrested in KZN in connection with truck strike
At least 20 arrested in KZN in connection with truck strike

Aggrieved truck drivers have been blockading major roads in protest against a lack of job opportunities.

More must be done to fight violence against women, says minister
More must be done to fight violence against women, says minister

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said she was alarmed by the murder of well-known female boxer Leighandre Jegels.
UPDATE: Amy-Lee de Jager's kidnappers demanded ransom, family confirms
UPDATE: Amy-Lee de Jager's kidnappers demanded ransom, family confirms

Amy-Lee de Jager was kidnapped in front of Laërskool Kollegepark on Monday from her mother's car.
