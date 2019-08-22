54 and 1 - brought to you by Standard Bank

Goolam Ballim talks Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement


The World Economic Forum Africa convenes in Cape Town under the theme of “Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.” With over a billion people, spread across 54 recognised countries, and all linked to one future, Africa is a continent of alluring potential.

Arabile Gumede chats to Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economics at Standard Bank

Vinod Madhavan on localised supply chains and other trade trends

22 August 2019 10:40 PM
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
