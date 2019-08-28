The Professional by Profmed

Thando Hopa: The international model redefining beauty


In this episode of Profmed’s The Professional, Bongani Bingwa speaks to global sensation Thando Hopa about her mission to help change the global conversation around albinism and diversity. He hears about what it takes to influence perceptions in a society where prejudice can be deadly, and why the words we choose when we talk about problems are every bit as important as the conversation itself.

Find more in the series at www.profmed.co.za

Edited by: Camilla Bath

Mixed by: Pieter Theron

Phathizwe Malinga: The IoT expert connecting things across Africa

28 August 2019 6:02 PM
