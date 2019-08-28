Thando Hopa: The international model redefining beauty

28 August 2019 6:02 PM

In this episode of Profmed’s The Professional, Bongani Bingwa speaks to global sensation Thando Hopa about her mission to help change the global conversation around albinism and diversity. He hears about what it takes to influence perceptions in a society where prejudice can be deadly, and why the words we choose when we talk about problems are every bit as important as the conversation itself.



Edited by: Camilla Bath



Mixed by: Pieter Theron