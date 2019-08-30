The Professional by Profmed

Roger Deane: The astrophysicist who helps us see the invisible


In this episode of Profmed’s ‘The Professional’, Bongani Bingwa stares into the abyss - and find out what it takes to unravel some of the universe’s darkest secrets. Bongani’s guest is Professor Roger Deane, an astrophysicist at the University of Pretoria who was part of a global effort to snap the greatest image of them all: humanity’s first-ever photo of a supermassive black hole.

Find more in the series at www.profmed.co.za

Edited by: Camilla Bath

Mixed by: Pieter Theron

