30 August 2019 6:22 PM

If Buhle is going to take part in the Discovery 947 Ride Joburg, he needs to get kitted out.



So in our first episode of Man. Bike. Ride... Joburg, Buhle visits CycleLab to get kitted out as part of their Zero to Hero promotion. Listen in to what the process entailed and what he learned along the way.